dHedge DAO (DHT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $456,188.00

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. dHedge DAO has a market cap of $15.57 million and $456,188.00 worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, dHedge DAO has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One dHedge DAO coin can currently be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001587 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004847 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00065019 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00005410 BTC.

About dHedge DAO

dHedge DAO (DHT) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,908,584 coins. dHedge DAO’s official website is www.dhedge.org . dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

dHedge DAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dHedge DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dHedge DAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dHedge DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

