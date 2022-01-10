Diageo (LON:DGE) PT Set at GBX 3,780 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Diageo (LON:DGE) has been given a GBX 3,780 ($50.94) price target by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($57.94) to GBX 4,470 ($60.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 3,900 ($52.55) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,800 ($51.21) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($41.77) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($59.29) to GBX 4,770 ($64.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,030 ($54.31).

Shares of LON:DGE opened at GBX 3,874.50 ($52.21) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,899.60. The company has a market capitalization of £90.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. Diageo has a 52-week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($58.81).

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 210 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3,938 ($53.07) per share, for a total transaction of £8,269.80 ($11,143.78).

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

