Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC increased its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 18.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 72,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,980,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 12.0% in the third quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.4% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 11.3% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tdam USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.4% in the third quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $211.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $209.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.94. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $153.67 and a 52 week high of $223.14.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.50.

About Diageo

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

