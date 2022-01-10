Disciplined Investments LLC Acquires 652 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.8% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $3,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,690,000 after acquiring an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after acquiring an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after acquiring an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $106.99. 903,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.72.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

