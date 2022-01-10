Disciplined Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 238.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Chevron by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,480 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CVX traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $124.65. 80,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,685,676. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.28 and its 200-day moving average is $107.24. The stock has a market cap of $240.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $84.57 and a 1-year high of $125.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.47%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist upped their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.01, for a total transaction of $3,097,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,801 shares of company stock worth $48,305,317. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

