Disciplined Investments LLC Cuts Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Disciplined Investments LLC decreased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,629 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,256,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 452.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,325,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,293 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,059,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,395,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,062 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,046,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,671,764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on ONEOK from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ONEOK from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE OKE traded down $1.74 on Monday, reaching $60.72. 9,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,014,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.91. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.66 and a 12 month high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 10.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 116.88%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

