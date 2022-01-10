Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,289 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.46. The company had a trading volume of 46,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,964,591. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $37.04 and a twelve month high of $39.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.