Disciplined Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,175 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $206,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $212,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $230,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $243,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

MGV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.58. 1,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,323. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.34. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $109.61.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.