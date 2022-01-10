Disciplined Investments LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 161.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 29.4% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 209.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of IWO traded down $6.35 on Monday, reaching $269.77. 3,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,000. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.95. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

