Disciplined Investments LLC Sells 303 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Disciplined Investments LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,386,000 after buying an additional 379,675 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,171,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,614,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 379,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,284,000 after buying an additional 244,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 418,224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,742,000 after buying an additional 216,672 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWT traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,970. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.51. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $68.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

