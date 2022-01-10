Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Short Interest Down 26.7% in December

Disco Co. (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 26.7% from the November 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DSCSY stock opened at $61.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.70 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. Disco has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $81.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DSCSY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Disco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

DISCO Corp. engages in the manufacturing and sale of precision cutting, grinding and polishing machines. It operates through the following business divisions: Precision Machines, Precision Processing Tools, and Other Products. The Precision Machines division includes dicing saws, laser saws, grinders, polishers, wafer mounter, die separator, surface planer, and water jet saws.

