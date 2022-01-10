Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Barclays from $146.00 to $158.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seaport Research Partners upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $117.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.06.

Shares of DFS stock opened at $125.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $36.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.70. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $81.27 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.67.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 39.15% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 17.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Cynthia A. Glassman sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.93, for a total value of $396,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.68, for a total transaction of $2,720,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,718,000 after acquiring an additional 6,529 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 221.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 12,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth $267,000. 84.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

