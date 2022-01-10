Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCB) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 3,760 shares.The stock last traded at $43.09 and had previously closed at $36.71.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Discovery from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Discovery alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter.

Discovery Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.