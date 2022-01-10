DMScript Price Hits $0.0017 on Major Exchanges (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One DMScript coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMScript has a market capitalization of $171,326.64 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DMScript has traded 59.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.62 or 0.00056821 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00082089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.54 or 0.07384542 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,826.11 or 1.00048966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.96 or 0.00067734 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003078 BTC.

DMScript Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the exchanges listed above.

