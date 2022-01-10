DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) PT Raised to $200.00

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group cut shares of DocuSign from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush cut shares of DocuSign from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $389.00 to $231.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of DocuSign from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $249.72.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $135.93 on Thursday. DocuSign has a 12-month low of $131.51 and a 12-month high of $314.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $202.27 and its 200 day moving average is $254.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.36, a P/E/G ratio of 41.71 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DocuSign will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $15,816,403. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after acquiring an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $314,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

