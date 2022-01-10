Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider David A. Jacobs Sells 3,395 Shares

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $485,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DLTR opened at $140.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.74.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $119.45 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

