Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Holdings Cut by Rice Hall James & Associates LLC

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,891 shares during the period. Donnelley Financial Solutions makes up approximately 2.0% of Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $54,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DFIN stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $40.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,960. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.13 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.95.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.67.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total transaction of $1,708,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

