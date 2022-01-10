Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,400 shares, a drop of 22.6% from the November 30th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 646,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total transaction of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dover during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research started coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.69.

DOV stock opened at $182.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.51. Dover has a 12-month low of $115.88 and a 12-month high of $184.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.82%.

About Dover

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

