Dover (NYSE:DOV) Upgraded by Oppenheimer to “Outperform”

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover (NYSE:DOV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $205.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dover’s FY2021 earnings at $7.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They set a sell rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $183.69.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $115.88 and a fifty-two week high of $184.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $173.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.51.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dover will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 361.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.