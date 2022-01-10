DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Bought by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,780,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,790,000 after purchasing an additional 676,174 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,298,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,805,000 after purchasing an additional 898,989 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,188,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,308,000 after purchasing an additional 637,208 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,570,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 170.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,363,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381,779 shares during the last quarter. 63.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DraftKings from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. CBRE Group began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist decreased their price target on DraftKings from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.12.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.33, for a total value of $16,443,366.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 30,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $857,339.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 892,267 shares of company stock valued at $41,630,191. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.18. The company had a trading volume of 92,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,622,268. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by ($0.24). DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 65.15% and a negative net margin of 127.81%. The company had revenue of $212.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.62 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

