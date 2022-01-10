e-Money (NGM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $736,551.00

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, e-Money has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar. e-Money has a total market capitalization of $24.75 million and approximately $736,551.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.25 or 0.00003005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002400 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.62 or 0.00056669 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00082269 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,056.64 or 0.07332861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,723.40 or 1.00094094 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00067680 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00003083 BTC.

e-Money Coin Profile

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

e-Money Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

