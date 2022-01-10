E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 44,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,765. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.
About E.On
E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.
