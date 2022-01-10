E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EONGY traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.40. 44,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,765. E.On has a one year low of $9.91 and a one year high of $13.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The stock has a market cap of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.50.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that E.On will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

About E.On

E.ON SE engages in the provision of energy solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, Renewables, Non-Core Business, and Corporate Functions/Other. The Energy Networks segment deals with power and gas distribution networks and related activities.

