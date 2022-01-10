Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DEA. Raymond James lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $23.06 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.87 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 1.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 353.35%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

