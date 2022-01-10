eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Short Interest Down 19.2% in December

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,990,000 shares, a drop of 19.2% from the November 30th total of 34,660,000 shares. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

EBAY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of eBay from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on eBay from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,812,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.57, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.21. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $51.51 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total value of $2,538,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $276,104.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 81,100 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,481. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in eBay by 176.9% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of eBay by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 460 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 90.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

