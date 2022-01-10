Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $10,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1ST Source Bank increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

ELAN stock opened at $27.05 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.26. The firm has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ELAN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.79 per share, for a total transaction of $158,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.