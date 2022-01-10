Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Trading Up 3.5%

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)’s share price was up 3.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.02 and last traded at $28.00. Approximately 36,071 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,300,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.05.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.79% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director R David Hoover bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the third quarter worth $31,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile (NYSE:ELAN)

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.