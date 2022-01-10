Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.97-1.03 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a hold rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Shares of ELAN opened at $27.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.26. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $26.86 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The business’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

