Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Down 21.5% in December

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,400 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the November 30th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 77,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 48.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 100.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 115,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 57,814 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,363,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Finally, Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

ELDN opened at $4.18 on Monday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $22.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.81.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.91) EPS. Research analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

