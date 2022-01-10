Elrond (EGLD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $130.38 Million

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. Elrond has a market cap of $3.77 billion and $130.38 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elrond coin can currently be purchased for about $188.49 or 0.00457364 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.91 or 0.00201187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00035986 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.11 or 0.00075491 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00010182 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Elrond

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 23,016,298 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,053 coins. Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Elrond Coin Trading

