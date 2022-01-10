Emmerson’s (EML) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Emmerson (LON:EML) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Emmerson stock opened at GBX 7.05 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £64.51 million and a P/E ratio of -23.50. Emmerson has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.69 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

In related news, insider Rupert Joy purchased 150,000 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($12,127.75). Also, insider Hayden Locke purchased 303,926 shares of Emmerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of £21,274.82 ($28,668.40).

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the 100% owned Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

