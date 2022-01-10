Empire Life Investments Inc. Has $745,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Empire Life Investments Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 36,600 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 314.5% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.49 and a one year high of $56.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.15.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.