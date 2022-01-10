Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 2,800 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Motco boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 552.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of QUAL stock opened at $140.31 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.34.

