Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 17.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 122,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Empire State Realty Trust by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 206,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,071,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Empire State Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE ESRT opened at $10.17 on Monday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.36 and a 12-month high of $13.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -203.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.55.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.20). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Empire State Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -280.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a report on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

Empire State Realty Trust Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Empire State Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empire State Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.