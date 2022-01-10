Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 45.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,705 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIRE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $128.97 on Monday. Encore Wire Co. has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $151.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 1.13.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business had revenue of $716.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 21.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

WIRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

