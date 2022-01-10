Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENGIY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ENGIY stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.18. Engie has a twelve month low of $12.98 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

