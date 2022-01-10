ENI (ETR:ENI) PT Set at €16.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) target price on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price target on ENI in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €14.50 ($16.47).

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €12.79 ($14.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01. ENI has a 12-month low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a 12-month high of €12.81 ($14.56). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €12.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of €11.26.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

