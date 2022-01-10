Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Posted by on Jan 10th, 2022

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.