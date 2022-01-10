Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 20.1% in December

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EPOKY opened at $25.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Epiroc AB has a twelve month low of $19.00 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

EPOKY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Pareto Securities upgraded Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

