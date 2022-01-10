Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Price Target Raised to C$12.50

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price lifted by National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EQX. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equinox Gold has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.09.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EQX opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Equinox Gold has a one year low of $5.90 and a one year high of $10.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 48.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQX. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold in the third quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its holdings in Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 12,824 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

