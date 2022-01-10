Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ABCL)

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AbCellera Biologics in a research report issued on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for AbCellera Biologics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ABCL. Bloom Burton reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Sunday, December 19th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

AbCellera Biologics stock opened at $11.82 on Monday. AbCellera Biologics has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $55.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ABCL. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 46.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 280.3% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 72.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andrew Lo acquired 86,938 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.02 per share, with a total value of $1,218,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Booth acquired 53,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $788,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 343,398 shares of company stock worth $5,003,150 in the last 90 days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AbCellera Biologics

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.