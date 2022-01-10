Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Pinal forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $7.40 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZBH. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.43.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $128.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.92 and a 200-day moving average of $143.49. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $116.60 and a 1 year high of $180.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 24.68%.

In other news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 17,627 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,609 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

