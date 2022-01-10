Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Glaukos Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:GKOS)

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Glaukos in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Z. Weiner anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of ($0.89) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glaukos’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.25) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens upgraded Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Shares of Glaukos stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.08. Glaukos has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $99.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.60.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 120.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,797,177 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $182,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,511 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 94,784.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,105,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $93,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,242 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Glaukos by 17,470.2% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 672,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,408,000 after purchasing an additional 668,934 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the third quarter worth about $20,746,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth about $18,778,000. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

