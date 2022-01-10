Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $29,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 24.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.27 and a twelve month high of $88.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.11%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ELS shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.22.

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

