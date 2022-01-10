Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target Cut to C$25.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.35% from the stock’s current price.

ERO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 26th. dropped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$28.38.

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.73 on Monday, hitting C$17.44. The stock had a trading volume of 95,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,354. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$20.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.89. The stock has a market cap of C$1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.46, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$17.09 and a 12-month high of C$29.76.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$140.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Ero Copper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a mining company, focuses on the production, exploration, and development of mining projects in Brazil. The company also explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

