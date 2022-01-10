Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $285.00 at Guggenheim

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its price target decreased by Guggenheim from $330.00 to $285.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ETSY. Wedbush lifted their price target on Etsy from $264.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Etsy in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a sell rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $253.57.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $185.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.78, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 1-year low of $153.80 and a 1-year high of $307.75.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $532.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.51 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Etsy will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.89, for a total value of $221,208.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 1,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $326,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 292,433 shares of company stock worth $72,686,504 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 32.4% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

