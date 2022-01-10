Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Acquired by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 63.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 36.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 6,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.00.

NYSE:ES opened at $89.66 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $76.64 and a 12 month high of $92.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.54 and its 200-day moving average is $86.26.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 70.06%.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

