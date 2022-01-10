ExclusiveCoin Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 10th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0456 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded 13.8% lower against the US dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a total market capitalization of $266,863.23 and approximately $190.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002322 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009662 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000462 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000195 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001061 BTC.

About ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

