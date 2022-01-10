eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stake Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,515 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in eXp World were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in eXp World by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,323,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,481,000 after buying an additional 831,910 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after acquiring an additional 213,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in eXp World by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,164,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,161,000 after acquiring an additional 182,819 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in eXp World by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 751,334 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,129,000 after acquiring an additional 151,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in eXp World by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 292,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,732,000 after acquiring an additional 143,672 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Jeff Whiteside sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $42,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Bramble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $67,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,300 shares of company stock valued at $17,453,498. Insiders own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of eXp World in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eXp World currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

Shares of eXp World stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 3.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.48. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.52 and a fifty-two week high of $90.00.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.05 million. eXp World had a return on equity of 45.33% and a net margin of 2.22%. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

