Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) in a research note issued on Friday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price target on the online travel company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.17% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s FY2023 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Monday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Expedia Group stock opened at $179.91 on Friday. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $118.30 and a twelve month high of $191.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.05, for a total value of $8,352,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total transaction of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 592.3% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 65,801 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after buying an additional 56,296 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 510,891 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $83,735,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 598 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

