Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $29.52 and last traded at $29.53. Approximately 7,895 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 376,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.33.

EXFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Expensify in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Expensify has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expensify Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.