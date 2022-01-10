Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.50.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $216.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $188.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

Shares of EXR traded down $0.69 on Monday, hitting $207.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,516. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.95. Extra Space Storage has a fifty-two week low of $109.42 and a fifty-two week high of $228.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 93.11%.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.25, for a total value of $822,187.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,775 shares of company stock worth $1,891,793 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $6,536,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth about $1,276,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth about $6,755,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 216,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

